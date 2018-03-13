Meek Mill's mother asks district attorney to help her son
PHILADELPHIA — The mother of jailed rapper Meek Mill is calling on Philadelphia's district attorney to "step in" and help her son.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports the plea by Kathy Williams came during a brief news conference Tuesday before the start of a criminal justice panel at the University of Pennsylvania.
Williams strongly criticized the judge who sentenced Mill to two to four years in prison last fall for violating probation on a roughly decade-old gun and drug case. An appeals court in December denied a request to free the 30-year-old musician on bail.
Representatives of Mill previously have asked that the district attorney's office intervene in the case.
A spokesman for District Attorney Larry Krasner declined to comment on the request.
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
