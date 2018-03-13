Nielsen's top programs for March 5-11
NEW YORK — Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 5-11. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.
1. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 13.88 million.
2. "NCIS," CBS, 12.92 million.
3. "Young Sheldon," CBS, 12.55 million.
4. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 11.63 million.
5. "American Idol," ABC, 10.48 million.
6. "Bull," CBS, 10.11 million.
7. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 10.1 million.
8. "60 Minutes," CBS, 9.4 million.
9. "Mom," CBS, 9.1 million.
10. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 9.03 million.
11. "This is Us," NBC, 8.89 million.
12. "60 Minutes" (Sunday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 8.45 million.
13. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 8.44 million.
14. "Survivor," CBS, 8.25 million.
15. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 8.03 million.
16. "The Bachelor," ABC, 7.96 million.
17. "The Bachelor: After the Final Rose," ABC, 7.79 million.
18. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 7.71 million.
19. "Grey's Anatomy," ABC, 7.07 million.
20. "Chicago Med," NBC, 7.02 million.
ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.
