Rapper Big Boi takes aim at more TV, film projects
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ATLANTA — Big Boi never took an acting class, but he's still finding ways to land roles.
The rapper has starred in several films including "ATL" and "Who's Your Caddy," and he's looking to put more attention on television and film projects. The Atlanta-based rapper has already landed a recurring role on "The Quad" and is in the process of filming his part for "Super Fly," a remake of the 1970s cult classic.
On "The Quad," which airs Tuesday on BET at 10 p.m. EDT, Big Boi plays the highly-opinionated father of a new top recruit.
The rapper is also producing a couple of animated projects called "Hotlanta Waxx" and "Sherlock Homies."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
Most Popular
-
Heavy snow, high winds in forecast as winter storm watch issued for Halifax
-
Average rent for SRO unit with no bathroom rises to $687 a month: report
-
Halifax-based sailor found guilty of sexual assault, sentenced to 22 months
-
'He asked me if I trusted him:' Passenger testifies in new Halifax taxi sex assault trial