Review: 'Caribbean Rim,' latest Doc Ford novel, disappoints
A
A
Share via Email
"Caribbean Rim: a Doc Ford novel" (G.P. Putnam's Sons), by Randy Wayne White
Leonard Nickelby, a bureaucrat in the throes of a midlife crisis, impetuously decides to make some changes. He leaves his quarrelsome wife, chucks his job with the Florida Division of Historical Resources, steals a cache of rare Spanish coins and runs off to the Bahamas with a woman half his age.
Together, they also take along a document compiled over a lifetime by an aging Florida treasure hunter. In it is a list of uncharted shipwrecks, some of which could hold treasure worth millions of dollars.
The treasure hunter asks his pal Doc Ford, the hero of Randy Wayne White's series of thrillers, for help. So Ford, a marine biologist with a mysterious past as an intelligence operative, takes off for the Bahamas to give chase.
Ford soon realizes he's not the only one trying to track down the couple.
So begins "Caribbean Rim," a meandering, slow-moving yarn that involves Salvadoran gangsters, an unscrupulous Hollywood producer, an ex-military kickboxer, Freemasonry, the kidnapping of a local child, a mysterious fisherman-priest, high-speed boat crashes, man-eating sharks and an island inhabited by inbred descendants of a 16th-century shipwreck. Among other things.
Unfortunately, the motivations of the book's many characters are not always clear, and some of them are either too villainous or too thinly drawn for readers to care what happens to them.
White manages to pull the many strands of the story together in the last five pages but may well lose a lot of readers along the way. "Caribbean Rim" is the 25th novel in this popular series, but if it had been the first, there might never have been a second.
___
Bruce DeSilva, winner of the Mystery Writers of America's Edgar Award, is the author of the Mulligan crime novels including "The Dread Line."
___
Online:
http://www.randywaynewhite.com/
http://brucedesilva.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
Most Popular
-
Heavy snow, high winds in forecast as winter storm watch issued for Halifax
-
'He asked me if I trusted him:' Passenger testifies in new Halifax taxi sex assault trial
-
PC Leader Doug Ford promises to scrap the Liberals sex-ed curriculum
-
Lower Sackville taekwondo master fires back at union after being suspended over caning