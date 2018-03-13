'The Rising Sea' is entertaining and diverting read

"The Rising Sea: a Kurt Austin Adventure" (G.P. Putnam's Sons), by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown

Kurt Austin heads the Special Assignment division of NUMA, the U.S. National Underwater and Marine Agency. His latest mission has him exploring various glaciers as he attempts to determine why they are melting faster than expected. The answer should be climate change, but what he uncovers is something far more sinister and disturbing.

The ocean levels are increasing at a rate that doesn't match his scientific calculations. When he presents the findings to the rest of his team, they soon learn of a mining operation in the East China Sea that's looking for a rare alloy, and the rapid methods used have caused catastrophic environmental issues as a result. The metal has indestructible properties, but obtaining it has the potential to raise the sea level so drastically that billions of people would be displaced if not outright killed.