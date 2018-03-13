Travis Scott, Florence and the Machine, Arctic Monkeys headline Osheaga festival
MONTREAL — Rapper Travis Scott and rock bands Florence and the Machine and Arctic Monkeys are headlining this year's Osheaga music festival in Montreal.
The three-day festival kicking off on Aug. 3 is also set to feature electronic duo Odesza, rapper Tyler, the Creator, singer Khalid and rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
The festival was first staged in 2006 and is held at the city's Parc Jean-Drapeau.
Last year's event, headlined by the Weeknd, Lorde and Muse, included increased security measures after a female concertgoer said she was slipped a date-rape drug at the festival in 2016.
On the web: https://www.osheaga.com
