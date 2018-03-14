CNN morning anchor Chris Cuomo moving to prime-time
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — CNN says morning anchor Chris Cuomo is moving to prime-time.
The cable news network said Wednesday that his new show, "Cuomo Prime Time," will air at 9 p.m. Eastern weeknights following Anderson Cooper's "AC360."
"Cuomo Prime Time" got the green-light from CNN after a test run in January. CNN says it will debut in the spring but the exact date was not announced.
The show will include interviews with politicians and other newsmakers, news analyses and breaking stories.
Cuomo's spot on the morning show "New Day" will be filled by CNN's John Berman, who will co-anchor with Alisyn Camerota.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
Most Popular
-
Stephen Hawking, who examined mysteries of the universe and explained black holes, dies at 76
-
'Howling' winds hit Halifax hard as thousands lose power from latest winter storm
-
'Finally': All-female taxi service DriveHer ready to hit Toronto roads
-
'Correct your child': Newmarket mother gets anonymous letter saying kids are too loud in backyard