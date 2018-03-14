Conference USA reaches new multiyear deal with CBS Sports
IRVING, Texas — Conference USA has agreed to a new multiyear contract that will make CBS Sports Network the primary television home for the league's football and men's basketball games.
C-USA announced the deal with CBS Sports on Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed. It begins next season and runs through the 2022-23 season.
The agreement expands the conference's partnership with Stadium, a digital sports network, and includes games shown exclusively on Facebook.
CBS Sports Network will broadcast nine C-USA football games and the conference championship. CBS Sports Network will carry eight men's basketball games per season, the men's tournament semifinals and the men's and women's basketball championships.
Stadium will broadcast 15 football games and 17 men's basketball games next season, with seven of its football games and 10 basketball games streaming on Facebook.
