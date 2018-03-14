Daughter of Steve Jobs is working on a memoir
NEW YORK — Lisa Brennan-Jobs, daughter of the late Steve Jobs, has a book deal.
Grove Press announced Wednesday that Brennan-Jobs is working on a coming-of-age memoir, "Small Fry." The book is scheduled for Sept. 4.
Brennan-Jobs, 39, has been in the news much of her life. Steve Jobs was estranged from her mother, Chrisann Brennan, and initially denied that Lisa was his daughter. Brennan-Jobs was written about in Walter Isaacson's
