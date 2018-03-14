Review: Bleeps, blorps and lots more from Bill Frisell
A
A
Share via Email
Bill Frisell, "Music IS" (OKeh/Sony Music Masterworks)
There are many Bill Frisells on "Music IS," and they are all terrific. For his first solo album in 18 years, the guitarist beyond category touches upon a wide range of genres.
Frisell plays pop, jazz, country, folk and the blues, as well as classical, theatre and movie music, sometimes mixing styles on a single tune. He uses droning, reverb, loops, distortion, bleeps, blorps and even a ukulele.
There are no drums and no vocals but plenty of overdubs, and it's very much a studio creation, with the emphasis on tone and texture. Frisell explores his 15 original compositions in layers, both by adding and peeling away. He reprises several songs recorded previously in different arrangements.
The album's not a showcase for Frisell's extraordinary virtuosity, with tempos mostly slow to moderate. He rocks on "Think About It," but for less than a minute. Sometimes the beat falls away, such as on "Go Happy Lucky," where he plays R&B without much rhythm.
But his compositions include more melodic hooks than might be expected from such a musical melange, with Frisell playing acoustic guitar on two of the prettiest tunes, "The Pioneers" and "Made to Shine."
On his electric guitar, anything goes. "Winslow Homer," for example, echoes contemporary jazz, or modern classical music, or a 1960s Haight-Ashbury bootleg. As with the album's cover photo, boundaries are blurred on "Music IS," and while the set presents many Bill Frisells, he sounds like no one else.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
Most Popular
-
Stephen Hawking, who examined mysteries of the universe and explained black holes, dies at 76
-
'Howling' winds hit Halifax hard as thousands lose power from latest winter storm
-
'Finally': All-female taxi service DriveHer ready to hit Toronto roads
-
Man being questioned in case of missing Dartmouth woman deemed suspicious