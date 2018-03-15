Entertainment

Alicia Vikander shines while doing the heavy lifting for new Tomb Raider film: Crouse

Richard Crouse also reviews the comedy The Death of Stalin, the drama 7 Days in Entebbe, the documentary Love, Cecil, and The Leisure Seeker starring Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren.

Alicia Vikander takes over for Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft in the new Tomb Raider movie.

TOMB RAIDER 3 stars

Tomb Raider, the origin story of archaeologist-adventurer Lara Croft, stars Alicia Vikander in the role made famous by Angelina Jolie.

Vikander plays Croft as self-assured and independent but directionless. Still, she’s a spirited female action hero in a male-dominated field.

Tomb Raider’s story and action are fairly generic but Vikander carries the day, reshaping a character we already thought we knew.

THE DEATH OF STALIN 3½ stars

The Death of Stalin is a jet black comedy that details the struggle for power in the days and weeks following Joseph Stalin’s fatal stroke.

Jeffrey Tambor, from left, Steve Buscemi and Simon Russell Beale in The Death of Stalin.

The idea of chaos in the halls of power, though set 65 years in the past, feels almost ripped from the headlines.

This is an audacious reimagining of history. Strong comic performances are highlighted in a film that is both frightening and funny at the same time.

THE LEISURE SEEKER 2½ stars

In The Leisure Seeker, Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren star as a couple whose love life is healthier than they are as they embark on one last road trip.

Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren give endearing performances in The Leisure Seeker.

The Leisure Seeker is a so-so movie elevated by two endearing performances from Mirren and Sutherland. They glide through the spotty material finding humanity and the touching moments tucked away in this overly sentimental travelogue.

7 DAYS IN ENTEBBE 1 star

Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl star in a dramatic retelling of the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight and the daring rescue mission that freed the hostages.

Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl in Jose Padilha’s 7 Days in Entebbe.

There’s probably something left to say about the real-life events that inspired this movie but 7 Days in Entebbe doesn’t say it.

It’s a Mulligan Stew of political ideology with no strong point of view.

LOVE, CECIL 3½ stars

Love, Cecil is a documentary that looks at the life of legendary painter, interior designer, Oscar-winning costume designer and photographer Cecil Beaton.

The documentary is a traditional talking head doc that features notables like David Bailey, designer Manolo Blahnik and artist David Hockney.  

It moves chronologically through the man’s life, and while there is none of the style Beaton brought to his own life on display, the narration by Rupert Everett brings intimacy to the proceedings.

