Alicia Vikander shines while doing the heavy lifting for new Tomb Raider film: Crouse

TOMB RAIDER 3 stars

Tomb Raider, the origin story of archaeologist-adventurer Lara Croft, stars Alicia Vikander in the role made famous by Angelina Jolie.

Vikander plays Croft as self-assured and independent but directionless. Still, she’s a spirited female action hero in a male-dominated field.

Tomb Raider’s story and action are fairly generic but Vikander carries the day, reshaping a character we already thought we knew.

THE DEATH OF STALIN 3½ stars

The Death of Stalin is a jet black comedy that details the struggle for power in the days and weeks following Joseph Stalin’s fatal stroke.

The idea of chaos in the halls of power, though set 65 years in the past, feels almost ripped from the headlines.

This is an audacious reimagining of history. Strong comic performances are highlighted in a film that is both frightening and funny at the same time.

THE LEISURE SEEKER 2½ stars

In The Leisure Seeker, Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren star as a couple whose love life is healthier than they are as they embark on one last road trip.

The Leisure Seeker is a so-so movie elevated by two endearing performances from Mirren and Sutherland. They glide through the spotty material finding humanity and the touching moments tucked away in this overly sentimental travelogue.

7 DAYS IN ENTEBBE 1 star

Rosamund Pike and Daniel Brühl star in a dramatic retelling of the 1976 hijacking of an Air France flight and the daring rescue mission that freed the hostages.

There’s probably something left to say about the real-life events that inspired this movie but 7 Days in Entebbe doesn’t say it.

It’s a Mulligan Stew of political ideology with no strong point of view.

LOVE, CECIL 3½ stars

Love, Cecil is a documentary that looks at the life of legendary painter, interior designer, Oscar-winning costume designer and photographer Cecil Beaton.

The documentary is a traditional talking head doc that features notables like David Bailey, designer Manolo Blahnik and artist David Hockney.