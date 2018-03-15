Book about notorious Rhode Island mayor to be made into play
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The story of a notorious Rhode Island mayor who was forced out of office twice is coming to the stage.
Trinity Repertory Company in Providence has commissioned playwright George Brant to write the stage version of "The Prince of Providence," the book detailing Mayor Buddy Cianci's (see-AN'-seez) two decades at the city's helm.
Mike Stanton wrote the book and said Thursday that Cianci had a larger-than-life persona and is a natural for the stage.
Cianci was forced from office twice due to felonies. In 2002, he was convicted of corruption and was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in federal prison. The Republican-turned-independent died in 2016.
It's not the first time Cianci's life has been adapted to the stage. "Buddy Cianci: The Musical" played at the New York Fringe Festival in 2003.
