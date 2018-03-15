Danny Boyle says he's working on script for James Bond film
NEW YORK — Danny Boyle says he's working on the script for the next James Bond movie.
The British director has been
Boyle says the two are "working on a script at the moment." He says he can't offer more details.
MGM, which produces James Bond films, has not confirmed who will direct the next installment.
Boyle made the comments on the red carpet Wednesday at the New York premiere of "Trust."
The 10-part television miniseries on the kidnapping of J. Paul Getty III premieres on FX at 10 p.m. Eastern on March 25.
