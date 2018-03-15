"I do": Queen gives her consent for Harry-Meghan wedding
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Well, that's a relief.
Queen Elizabeth II has given her formal consent to the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The British monarch has issued a declaration consenting "to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle."
The prince, fifth in line to the British throne, and the American actress are to marry May 19 at Windsor Castle.
Alongside the declaration that was made public Thursday, the queen signed an Instrument of Consent, a formal notice of approval, transcribed in calligraphy and issued under the Great Seal of the Realm.
Harry is among a handful of senior royals who must seek the monarch's permission to marry or have their descendants disqualified from succession to the crown.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Black Panther pulsates with smart commentary about race and revolution
Most Popular
-
Man to appear in Oshawa court after mom, teenage son and daughter killed
-
Historic Halifax church steeple toppled by powerful wind storm gusts
-
Nova Scotia woman told survival 'slim to none' after getting Flesh Eating Disease
-
Calgary researcher develops portable technology to evaluate brain damage post-concussion