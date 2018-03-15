Journeys on the road and in life appeal to The Leisure Seeker star Helen Mirren

Dame Helen Mirren admits one of her favourite vacations of recent memory was simply driving across the southern United States.

“I love a road trip. My husband (filmmaker Taylor Hackford) and I took a trip from New Orleans to Charleston across the south,” recalled the Oscar-winning thespian. “That was fabulous.”

But as much as she relished that recent excursion, making her latest movie swayed Mirren from ever wanting to hit the highway in a big old RV.

In The Leisure Seeker, the actress pairs up with Donald Sutherland to play an elderly couple that impetuously takes off for the Florida Keys in their rusted, beat-up Winnebago.

“The romantic idea of it is one thing but the reality of it — pulling in, having to attach the electricity, water and break everything out and pack it up again,” laughed Mirren. “It kind of put me off a bit.”

Mirren is content leaving RV trips on the big screen, which, as it does in The Leisure Seeker, allows her a rare chance to play a refreshingly rebellious senior citizen who thumbs her nose at mortality — even as her husband battles dementia.

“Generally, the kind of attitude or approach to older people in film is so insulting, so condescending,” said Mirren about elderly roles.

“In terms of this movie it was just such a lovely, gentle, comedic, humane and, within the context of the story, kind of respectful approach.”

“It was very brave what they did,” added Mirren of the characters’ last-chance road trip. “One of the things I love about the film is that you could go out on the street, stop any person and everyone would have a similar story about their parents, their grandparents — not necessarily going on the road, but going through this particular passage of life that we all have to go through.”

Mirren credits that keen sensibility to veteran Italian filmmaker Paolo Virzi, who steered what could’ve been a wacky farce into a feature with more heart.

“Of course it’s an English-language film and it’s all shot in America but I feel it’s an Italian movie in many ways. It has an Italian sensibility, that sense of humanity,” said the 72-year-old acting legend.

“I always wanted to be in an Italian movie and finally I did it.”

HELEN MIRREN ON...

Road-trip tunes: “I never really want music. I don’t mind some classical music but because (my husband’s) so into music, what he tends to do is listen to the same song over and over.”