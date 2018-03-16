Brazil's ex-president says he's 'ready' for jail in new book
A
A
Share via Email
SAO PAULO — Brazil's former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is launching a book in which he says he is 'ready' to go to jail and serve a 12 year and one month sentence on corruption charges.
The book entitled "Truth Will Triumph: The People Know Why I am Being Condemned," is scheduled to go on sale early Friday evening in Sao Paulo.
Da Silva's conviction was upheld in January, and another court has denied his request for an injunction that would prevent him from being imprisoned as he appeals the ruling to the Superior Federal Tribunal.
That means it is possible that da Silva could soon begin serving his sentence, even though he is the front-runner for the 2018 presidential election.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
Most Popular
-
-
Nova Scotia woman told survival 'slim to none' after getting Flesh Eating Disease
-
Watching planes, passenger drop-offs to be affected as Halifax airport undergoes work
-
Drunk driver in Nova Scotia shows up at police station to bail out his buddy