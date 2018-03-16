Maine resident Jesus Christ sends letter to Oprah Winfrey
A
A
Share via Email
WATERBORO, Maine — Jesus Christ, who lives in Maine, says she didn't know Oprah Winfrey was asking for a sign from God about running for president when she sent a letter to the television magnate.
WGME-TV reports 83-year-old Jesus Christ in northern Waterboro says she began a letter writing campaign 50 years ago to spread a message of faith and peace after legally changing her name. Christ says she sent the letter to Oprah because she likes her but had no idea it would get so much attention.
Television anchor Gayle King posted about the letter to Oprah on her Instagram on Wednesday, asking if it was the sign her best friend was looking for.
Christ says if Oprah runs for president, she'll vote for her.
___
Information from: WGME-TV, http://www.wgme.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
Most Popular
-
Nova Scotia woman told survival 'slim to none' after getting Flesh Eating Disease
-
Vanishing Vero? Fading hype for social media fad shows fickle nature of Internet
-
-
Watching planes, passenger drop-offs to be affected as Halifax airport undergoes work