Sex crime unit investigating allegations against Hedley's Jacob Hoggard: police

No charges have been laid against the band's lead singer, but the investigation is ongoing, according to officers.

Toronto police say their sex crime unit is investigating allegations against Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard.

Police spokeswoman Katrina Arrogante says no charges have been laid against the Canadian musician, but an investigation is ongoing.

Arrogante says she could not confirm the specifics of the allegations.

In statements late last month, Hoggard and the Vancouver-based band said Hedley will be taking an "indefinite hiatus" after the end of their Canada-wide tour later this month.

The former MuchMusic darlings have been under fire since sexual misconduct allegations began surfacing online last month, suggesting inappropriate encounters with young fans.

Hoggard also has been facing mounting allegations, which include groping and making inappropriate sexual remarks to a Calgary radio host seven years ago. Last month, a CBC story also recounted a 24-year-old woman's allegation that Hoggard sexually assaulted her in a hotel two years ago.

Hoggard said in his own statement last month that he has never engaged in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but acknowledged he "behaved in a way that objectified women'' and was "reckless and dismissive of their feelings.''

