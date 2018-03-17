Theron calls idea of arming US teachers 'so outrageous'
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Actress Charlize Theron says the idea of arming teachers after recent U.S. school shootings or "adding more guns" to the situation is "so outrageous."
The South African says: "I have a very personal experience with gun violence. I lost my father to gun violence."
She added: "I just don't understand when people try to make the conversation, the argument that the fix is more guns. It is so outrageous to me."
Theron spoke Saturday at the Global Education and Skills Forum being held in Dubai.
Theron says people should "listen to our kids" to solve the problem, speaking just after three students talked about the Feb. 14 Florida school shooting that killed 17 people.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
Most Popular
-
Halifax police warn to keep 'attractive objects' out of sight after rash of vehicle break-ins
-
-
Nova Scotia woman told survival 'slim to none' after getting Flesh Eating Disease
-
Police search for three suspects after ‘vicious assault’ of autistic man