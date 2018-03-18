Canadian comedy legend and actor Mike MacDonald dead at 63

Canadian comedian and actor Mike MacDonald died Saturday at the age of 63.

MacDonald suffered from various ailments in recent years. In 2012, the Ottawa comic announced he needed help getting a liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C, which he was diagnosed with about a year prior. MacDonald eventually got the transplant and after an outpouring of support, likened himself to “Jimmy Stewart in It’s A Wonderful Life.”

MacDonald also spoke about his private life, including a history of drug use and struggles with bipolar disorder.

MacDonald started his comedy career when he moved to Toronto in the late 1970s, eventually writing and starring in Mr. Nice Guy, a 1987 mafia-themed comedy film. He appeared on Just for Laughs, Late Night with David Letterman, The Arsenio Hall Show and Comedy Club All-Star Show. He also worked for events like Stand Up for Mental Health.

The comedian was also an accomplished drummer.

A multitude of organizations and other Canadian talent spoke out on social media in reaction to MacDonald’s death.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of our dear friend and Canadian comedy legend Mike MacDonald. Over the years he has graced our stages more than any other comic and will be greatly missed. #RIPMike,” tweeted Just For Laughs.

Canadian standup comic Tom Green posted on Instagram that he dedicated his show on Saturday to MacDonald.