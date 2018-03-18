French Cirque du Soleil performer dies after falling at Florida show
A
A
Share via Email
A Cirque du Soleil performer has died after falling during a show in Tampa, Fla.
The Montreal-based entertainment group said in a statement that aerialist Yann Arnaud fell to the stage while performing an aerial straps number during a performance of VOLTA last night.
Arnaud was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.
The company's president described Arnaud as a 38-year-old native of France who had been with the company for more than 15 years.
Daniel Lamarre said the group was offering support to its employees, many of whom are devastated by the tragedy.
Cirque du Soleil has cancelled its two Sunday performances and says it is collaborating with investigators.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling