French Cirque du Soleil performer dies after falling at Florida show

A Cirque du Soleil performer has died after falling during a show in Tampa, Fla.

The Montreal-based entertainment group said in a statement that aerialist Yann Arnaud fell to the stage while performing an aerial straps number during a performance of VOLTA last night.

Arnaud was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The company's president described Arnaud as a 38-year-old native of France who had been with the company for more than 15 years.

Daniel Lamarre said the group was offering support to its employees, many of whom are devastated by the tragedy.