Comedy Central's Klepper gathers with gun activists
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Comedy Central's Jordan Klepper is planning a slumber party for young activists pushing for action on gun control
Klepper plans to host Thursday's episode of his show, "The Opposition," from a living room of a private home in Bethesda, Maryland. That's where young people are gathering in preparation for Saturday's March For Our Lives on Washington to oppose gun violence.
Klepper took special interest in the issue even before he began hosting the show last fall. He did several stories on gun control when he was part of "The Daily Show."
He plans to stay in character, as a right-wing conspiracy theorist, as he interviews the activists. His show airs at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
Most Popular
-
Urban Etiquette: I gave someone a gift and she gave it back — what do I do?
-
Downtown bar in Halifax shutdown after St. Patrick's Day stabbing incident
-
Brand of lean ground beef recalled due to possible presence of E. coli
-
Sen. John McCain defends Mueller, says it's 'critical' he completes Russia probe