Fifth Harmony going on 'hiatus,' members to go solo
NEW YORK — Fifth Harmony is going on "hiatus."
The girl group announced Monday on Twitter that Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui will pursue "solo
The group says it will perform remaining 2018 shows.
Camila Cabello left the group in 2016.
The singers auditioned as solo artists on "The X Factor" in 2012, but they were formed into a group and finished third in the competition.
Fifth Harmony released their debut album "Reflection" in 2015. They released their third album "Fifth Harmony" in 2017
