'Hamilton' and 'Dear Evan Hansen' stars release new song
NEW YORK — Broadway fans are buzzing over the release of a new song by two popular Tony winners in support of the upcoming March for Our Lives.
"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt, the original star of "Dear Evan Hansen," have recorded a duet called "Found/Tonight,' mixing lyrics from "You Will Be Found" from "Dear Evan Hansen" and "The Story of Tonight" from "Hamilton."
The song was released at midnight on Monday and is No. 1 on the iTunes singles chart.
The multicity March for Our Lives on March 24 was planned after the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
Miranda has been releasing "Hamilton"-related content each month in a series called Hamildrop.
