John Oliver spoofs Pence picture book about bunny
NEW YORK — John Oliver has trolled his way to the top.
The HBO host's spoof of a new picture book by the wife and daughter of
"Marlon Bundo's Day in the Life of a
Oliver's book, which he announced over the weekend, is called "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo." The story is the same, almost: This Marlon Bundo is in love with a male bunny.
The parody book was written by "Last Week" contributor Jill Twiss and illustrated by EG Keller.
