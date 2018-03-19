John Oliver spoofs Pence picture book about bunny

NEW YORK — John Oliver has trolled his way to the top.

The HBO host's spoof of a new picture book by the wife and daughter of Vice-President Mike Pence was No. 1 on Amazon.com as of midday Monday.

"Marlon Bundo's Day in the Life of a Vice-President " is a tribute to the Pence family's beloved rabbit. It was written by the vice-president's daughter, Charlotte Pence, and illustrated by his wife, Karen Pence.

Oliver's book, which he announced over the weekend, is called "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo." The story is the same, almost: This Marlon Bundo is in love with a male bunny.