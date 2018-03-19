Jurisdiction issue delays Juelz Santana's detention hearing
A
A
Share via Email
NEWARK, N.J. — A detention hearing for rapper Juelz Santana has been postponed until authorities decide who will prosecute the drug and gun charges he faces following an incident at Newark Liberty International Airport.
A judge was due to decide Monday whether Santana would remain jailed until his trial. Officials say that hearing will likely now occur sometime this week.
Santana pleaded not guilty to state charges last week. He also faces federal charges in the same incident
Authorities say security personnel found a loaded .38-
They say he fled the area, leaving two bags behind. He turned himself in three days later.
The 36-year-old New York City-born rapper lives in Totowa, New Jersey. His real name is LaRon James.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
Most Popular
-
Urban Etiquette: I gave someone a gift and she gave it back — what do I do?
-
Downtown bar in Halifax shutdown after St. Patrick's Day stabbing incident
-
Brand of lean ground beef recalled due to possible presence of E. coli
-
Sen. John McCain defends Mueller, says it's 'critical' he completes Russia probe