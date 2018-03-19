Mike MacDonald called ‘pound for pound’ the best standup comedian in Canada

Comedian Mike MacDonald was “pound for pound” the best standup comic in Canada, says Mark Breslin, the founder of Yuk Yuk’s, the largest chain of standup comedy clubs in North America.

“I think if you talked to any of the other great comics, Jim Carrey, Howie Mandel, Norm Macdonald, they would tell you the same thing, that the best standup comic pound for pound was Mike,” Breslin said from Palm Springs, Calif., where he is vacationing.

MacDonald died Saturday at the age of 63.

While he never made it to megastardom, he was an outsized influence on several generations of Canadian comics who he mentored and encouraged over more than three decades in the business. He was also it seemed, pound for pound — and he wasn’t a small guy — one of the nicest.

“He would do anything for anybody. He also brought a physicality to his act that was unique,” says Breslin, who was a friend, mentor and agent to MacDonald.

“He didn’t tell the joke; he acted the joke out. That was a fresh approach back in 1980. And he was prolific. Most comics can maybe do an hour. He could do four hours. He was a sponge. He could do anything. And he was also a great Canadian. He spent a lot of time in the United States, but he made a conscious effort to be in Canada because he loved this country.”

Mike MacDonald started his comedy career when he moved to Toronto in the late 1970s on the prompting of Breslin. He eventually starred in Mr. Nice Guy, a 1987 mafia-themed comedy film, also written by Breslin. He appeared on Just for Laughs, Late Night With David Letterman, The Arsenio Hall Show and Comedy Club All-Star Show.

“I remember watching this icon on TV killing it on Letterman. We will probably not see his likes again, Mike is bigger than Canada,” says veteran comic and friend Darren Frost. “There are countless stories of young comics watching him on TV, wanting to be a standup comic, being a standup comic and later working with Mike cheering them on.”

“He was a rock star,” says friend and comic Kenny Robinson. “He will be known as the greatest standup comic the country has ever produced. Other people may have become bigger stars, but nobody had his talent.”

MacDonald suffered from various ailments in recent years. In 2012, the Ottawa comedian announced he needed help getting a liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C, which he was diagnosed with about a year prior. MacDonald eventually got the transplant and, after an outpouring of support, likened himself to “Jimmy Stewart in It’s A Wonderful Life.” He died five years to the day that he got his transplant.

“The irony is that he got his transplant on St. Patrick’s Day and he died five years later on St. Patrick’s Day. That’s the day when people blow out their liver. So I think Mike would think that’s pretty funny,” says Frost.

MacDonald also spoke often about his private life, including a history of drug use and struggles with bipolar disorder.

In a podcast last year, he talked about nearly taking his life several times. But the intervention of celebrity doctor Drew Pinsky, who happened to be represented by MacDonald’s agent, convinced him to check into rehab.

“It was the best vacation I ever had. Some people like going to the beach. I liked going to the psych ward,” said MacDonald.

MacDonald’s death saw a wave of support from fellow comics and fans including Dave Foley, Tom Green, Kathy Griffin, Brent Butt and Mike Bullard. Griffin tweeted thanks to MacDonald for “being a real deal comic influencer.” Green tweeted that as a teenager in Ottawa he was inspired and influenced by MacDonald. Bullard tweeted that MacDonald “should have been bigger.”

That’s a prevailing footnote to MacDonald’s career, the sense that someone with his talent should have made it bigger.

“He should have been a lot more famous,” says Breslin. “But there are lots of reasons. He was never a particularly telegenic person for example and wasn’t user friendly like some others who made it big. When I first met him I thought he was a drill sergeant. He had a grim look. He never smiled. And he struggled with drugs and manic depression, which are never good career moves.”

At the beginning of his career, MacDonald acknowledged he wasn’t the easiest guy to be around.

“He really started off as pretty arrogant, very unhelpful and withering to other comics,” says Breslin. “But through a series of humblings, he grew spiritually over the years, became helpful and positive, and always had time for his fans and amateur comics. He would always stick around the room. He grew as many people do not grow and that’s even more impressive.”

He did have a chance at breaking out several times, including a contract with CBS for a pilot for a series that wasn’t made. And he seemed reflective and thoughtful to the end.

MacDonald wrote on his Facebook page that his two main regrets in life were “the arrogance of my youth” and “the amount of money I wasted on drugs.”