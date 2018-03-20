Discovery of USS Juneau wreckage provides some closure
JUNEAU, Alaska — The recent discovery of the USS Juneau in the depths of the South Pacific has provided some closure to people with connections to the ship, which was blown apart during World War II. Hundreds died, including the five Sullivan brothers from Waterloo, Iowa.
An expedition backed by Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Paul Allen reported finding the wreckage over the weekend.
David Reams, senior director of maritime operations for Allen, says the team's primary aim was to find the USS Lexington, which it reported finding earlier this month. With some extra time, Reams says the team decided to look for other "wrecks of interest."
The team used sonar data and a remotely operated underwater vehicle to identify and verify the wreckage.
The Sullivans' story was told in a 1944 movie.
