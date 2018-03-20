Drumroll please: It's Sir Ringo as ex-Beatle knighted
LONDON — Call him Sir Ringo now, or Sir Richard to be more precise. Either way, it's a fitting
The 77-year-old Ringo Starr received his long-awaited knighthood from Prince William Tuesday. He used his real name Richard Starkey for the big event.
He said the
The other surviving Beatle, Paul McCartney, was knighted in 1997.
"I had dinner with him last week and we were both actually laughing about where we came from, and we've ended up in the palace and it's now Sir Paul and Sir Richard," said Starr.
