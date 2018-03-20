Rush's Geddy Lee and Northern Touch All-Stars added to Juno Awards presenters
TORONTO — Geddy Lee will usher the Barenaked Ladies, and former bandmate Steven Page, into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame on Sunday's Juno Awards broadcast.
The frontman of Rush, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside his band in the 1990s, is among a lineup of new presenters unveiled for Canada's biggest celebration of music.
Others include the Northern Touch All-Stars, the powerhouse group of Canadian rappers who recorded the 1998 hip-hop track "Northern Touch." The Rascalz, Checkmate, Kardinal Offishall, Thrust and Choclair will hand out the rap album award, while recognizing the 20th anniversary of their song, which became a staple of MuchMusic during the era.
The Juno Awards will be staged at Vancouver's Rogers Arena and air live on CBC-TV, and stream worldwide on the CBC Music website.
Performers include Jessie Reyez, Daniel Caesar, Arcade Fire and a tribute to Gord Downie performed by Dallas Green and Sarah Harmer.
