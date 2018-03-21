Donald Trump's American Idol is about last, and lost, hopes: Schneller

The Show: American Idol, Season 16, Episodes 3 and 4 (ABC/CTV)

The Moment: The real America?

Contestant Amanda Hammer Harris tells the judges that her father was Jack Hammer, who wrote Great Balls of Fire. Growing up, she didn’t know him, but they made up just before he died. Contestant Amalia Watty also didn’t know her dad; she moved from Anguilla to New York to be near him, but that didn’t work out, so she uses the pain to motivate her singing.

Contestant Maddie Zahn suffers from polycystic ovarian syndrome. With her friend Marcus, who has Down syndrome, she sings judge Katy Perry’s Firework. Contestant Genavieve Linkowski had to raise her nine brothers and sisters while her mom recovered from a would-be-fatal heart condition.

Contestant Brandon Elder’s teen mom traded him for a car; the single mom who eventually adopted him worked multiple jobs until she died of breast cancer. And Marcio Donaldson, who was taken from his “roach-infested” home and put in the foster system, is now raising his drug-addict sister’s son, Rashaad. During his audition, Donaldson cry-sings to Rashaad, who sits in judge Luke Bryan’s lap.

Good lord, is this a singing competition or group therapy? Idol’s new network, ABC, promised a more sincere, less mean show. But they’re delivering something they might not have anticipated: a portrait of the U.S. as a strained, if not downright broken, place.

So much poverty, illness and sorrow. So many addicts and estranged family members. Auditions call to mind the Depression-era dance marathons in which poor competitors exhausted themselves for prizes. And those golden tickets look like last-ditch parachutes out of pain.

This is Trump’s American Idol, and it’s making America greatly sad.