Gold medallist Monique Lamoureux-Morando joins NHL Network
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SECAUCUS, N.J. — Olympic gold
The network announced Wednesday she will join Kevin Weekes and Tony Luftman on "NHL Tonight." The three-time Olympian scored the tying goal against Canada to help the U.S. team capture the gold medal last month in South Korea. Twin sister Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored the game-winning goal in the overtime shootout. Both recently discussed the gold-medal effort in studio at the NHL Network.
Monique Lamoureux-Morando says she's "looking forward to sharing my perspective and passion for the game with hockey fans around the world." She has been a
She played professional hockey for the Minnesota Whitecaps from 2015-17 and the Boston Blades of the Canadian Women's Hockey League from 2014-15.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling