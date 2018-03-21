Hearing postponed in Rose McGowan drug possession case
A
A
Share via Email
LEESBURG, Va. — A preliminary hearing for actress Rose McGowan on a drug possession charge in Virginia has been postponed until May 3.
The hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday. The Washington Post reports that the hearing was postponed after two prosecution witnesses were unable to get to court during a snowstorm.
McGowan's lawyers had been expected to argue for dismissal of the charge. They've suggested the drugs may have been planted by agents hired by disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to discredit her for making sex assault accusations against him. Weinstein has denied the rape allegations.
McGowan was charged with felony drug possession after authorities said cocaine was found in a wallet she left behind on a flight to Dulles International Airport in January 2017.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling
Most Popular
-
'They were associates:' Three men charged with murder in killing of Dartmouth man
-
RCMP say two dead in suspicious fire at Springhill, N.S. home
-
'The epitome of ad hocery:' Halifax council sends taller Willow Tree development to new public hearing
-