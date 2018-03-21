In Tennessee, music is being made deep below Earth's surface
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. — Music fans are finding their way below the Earth's surface to watch artists perform deep inside a cave in the Appalachian mountains of Tennessee.
The underground Volcano Room can accommodate about 700 music fans who hike down into it. One of its main features is a giant antique chandelier that once adorned a New York City
Now, the man who began producing concerts there has purchased his own cave and will host that venue's first-ever performance on March 24.
Organizers say that will give music fans not one but two places to watch music in a subterranean environment — a bucket-list goal for some people who travel to Tennessee from around the world to see the shows.
