NBC documentary looks at images that propelled civil rights

NEW YORK — Gruesome images of a lynched Emmett Till were seared into the minds of many black Americans in 1955 and helped lead to the modern civil rights movement. But few whites knew of their existence at the time.

That reality is at the top of NBC's two-hour documentary of how images propelled the civil rights effort. The documentary premieres Saturday on NBC as the 50th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King's assassination approaches.