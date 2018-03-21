Quick Facts: Just For Laughs
A
A
Share via Email
MONTREAL — Five things to know about Just for Laughs:
Founded: The largest international comedy festival in the world was founded in 1983 as a two-day French-language event, English acts were added two years later.
Extended: The festival increased to a full month, with Juste pour rire in the first half and Just for Laughs in the second half.
Other festivals: 2007 Just For Laughs launched a Toronto festival, followed in 2009 with Chicago and 2016 in London.
Founder: Gilbert Rozon resigned on Oct. 18 after allegations of sexual misconduct and later decided to sell his majority shares in the company.
Famed acts: Hundreds of big-name comedians have participated, including Joan Rivers, Jimmy Fallon, Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer. 2018 festival includes Jim Carrey, Trevor Noah, Judd Hirsh and Craig Ferguson.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling