Quick Facts: Just For Laughs

MONTREAL — Five things to know about Just for Laughs:

Founded: The largest international comedy festival in the world was founded in 1983 as a two-day French-language event, English acts were added two years later.

Extended: The festival increased to a full month, with Juste pour rire in the first half and Just for Laughs in the second half.

Other festivals: 2007 Just For Laughs launched a Toronto festival, followed in 2009 with Chicago and 2016 in London.

Founder: Gilbert Rozon resigned on Oct. 18 after allegations of sexual misconduct and later decided to sell his majority shares in the company.