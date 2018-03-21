The Latest: Schwarzenegger: California GOP is like Titanic

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger discussing the need to reshape the Republican Party (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is comparing the California Republican Party to the sinking Titanic and warning that the party needs to be more inclusive and embrace issues like climate change.

In an obvious dig at President Donald Trump, the former California governor says voters are looking for answers but the party is giving them Twitter fights.

His remarks came Wednesday at a forum in Los Angeles for a political group called New Way California that wants to reshape the GOP. The state party has been shedding voters for years, and Democrats hold every statewide office.

The former governor was joined by Ohio Gov. John Kasich, another Republican centrist and Trump rival in 2016. He called Trump a "manifestation of where this country has been going."

Kasich says, "We've got to knock it off."

___

12:01 a.m.

Can California's faded Republican Party make a comeback?

Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger will take up that question Wednesday, at an event in Los Angeles organized by a group that hopes to move the state GOP in a new direction in the age of President Donald Trump.

He'll be joined by another Republican centrist, Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who was a Trump rival in the 2016 presidential campaign.

California is in many ways a one-party state.

Democrats control every statewide office and control both chambers of the Legislature by hefty margins. Trump lost California by over 4 million votes.