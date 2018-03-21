Tom Rachman's The Italian Teacher is a portrait of the bad boy-narcissist artist

By all accounts, 17th-century Italian painter Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio was a hothead who once pummelled a waiter for serving overcooked artichokes.

Despite the fact he spent his later years on the lam for killing a man during a tennis match, tales of Caravaggio’s violent outbursts have been characterized throughout art history as little more than a roguish footnote. Boys will be boys, so the outdated saying goes. Or in this case, artists will be artists.

It’s no surprise Bear Bavinsky — whose own loutish behaviour drives Tom Rachman’s highly entertaining new novel, The Italian Teacher — admires Caravaggio’s brutal realism. Bear is not violent by nature, but the charismatic expat American painter does live up to his name.

Though he is almost theatrically generous, his lustful pursuits and narcissistic behaviour leave behind a trail of pain, in particular for ex-wife Natalie — an overlooked artist in her own right — and eager-to-please son, Pinch.

Well before Vancouver-raised Rachman was catapulted onto the bestsellers list with his 2010 debut novel The Imperfectionists, he was fascinated by the lives of artists.

“They seemed so Technicolor and sometimes debauched and unconventional,” says Rachman, who now calls London, U.K., home. “My sense was that a lot of the myths we have about artistic people are phoney and self-serving. I wanted to explore that and ask questions about why it is that so many artists have been terrible people. Does it help to be a bad person, or is it an excuse to be a bad person? How much are we willing to accept in terms of common morality in the name of beauty or greatness?”

The Italian Teacher filters Rachman’s musings through Pinch, who as a child witnesses the heyday of his father’s career in 1950s Rome.

Although the cosmopolitan city was also the setting for The Imperfectionists, which followed the lives of weary expat journalists inspired by Rachman’s own experiences, this is the bohemian Rome of Fellini and Bertolucci.

Pinch, who lacks his dad’s charisma or apparent talent, dedicates his life to seeking Bear’s approval. But after Bear dies, Pinch’s plot to revive his father’s diminished legacy provides an unexpected twist worth cheering for.

Rachman began writing The Italian Teacher four years ago, but the book asks prescient questions about what we, as consumers, are now willing to accept from artists.

Well before the #MeToo movement, Rachman observed how often a bad-boy persona became a selling point to snag a magazine feature or a spot on a gallery wall.