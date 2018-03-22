Gone extinct: Animatronic T-Rex bursts into flames
CANON CITY, Colo. — The co-owner of a dinosaur-themed park in southern Colorado thinks an electrical malfunction caused a life-size animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex to burst into flames.
Zach Reynolds says the T-Rex at the Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience
Reynolds joked, "We knew he had a temper, but today he blew his top."
The 24-foot-tall (7-meter-tall) T-Rex, which moved and made sounds, was one of 16 dinosaurs that line the park's Wild Walk exhibit. Reynolds says it was a total loss but at least "it made for some spectacular imagery along the way."
He hopes to have a replacement T-Rex installed by the summer.
