Isle of Dogs is a gorgeous, timely story of deportation and exile: Crouse
Richard Crouse also reviews Unsane directed by Steven Soderberg and starring Claire Foy, as well as Flower, a coming-of-age story in reverse.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ISLE OF DOGS 4½ stars
The stop-motion animated Isle of Dogs tells the story of the dogs of Megasaki City exiled to a vast garbage dump and the 12-year-old who sets off to find his pet.
Gorgeous stop-motion animation and Wes Anderson’s trademark banter combined with a timely story of deportation and exile makes for an unforgettable film.
You will not see another film, so effortlessly cinematic and inventive, like “Isle of Dogs” this year.
UNSANE 4 stars
In the nightmarish Unsane, Claire Foy stars as a woman involuntarily committed to a mental institution
Unsane is about women’s voices not being heard but at its heart it is a Gothic B-movie that owes a debt to down 'n' dirty movies like Shock Corridor.
Director Steven Soderberg shot Unsane entirely on an iPhone and expertly builds tension to the point where the character’s frustration is palpable.
FLOWER 2½ stars
Zoey Deutch stars as a rebellious young woman whose stepbrother’s dark secret could change everything in her life for better and for worse.
Flower is a coming-of-age story in reverse. Over the course of the film the main character regains her innocence, flip-flopping the usual teen movie formula.
Flower is part quirky family drama, part rebellious teen comedy and even part Bonnie and Clyde, but Deutch and cast breathe vivid life into it.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling