Isle of Dogs is a gorgeous, timely story of deportation and exile: Crouse

Richard Crouse also reviews Unsane directed by Steven Soderberg and starring Claire Foy, as well as Flower, a coming-of-age story in reverse.

Chief is voiced by Bryan Cranston in Isle of Dogs.

ISLE OF DOGS 4½ stars

The stop-motion animated Isle of Dogs tells the story of the dogs of Megasaki City exiled to a vast garbage dump and the 12-year-old who sets off to find his pet.

Gorgeous stop-motion animation and Wes Anderson’s trademark banter combined with a timely story of deportation and exile makes for an unforgettable film.

You will not see another film, so effortlessly cinematic and inventive, like “Isle of Dogs” this year.

UNSANE 4 stars

In the nightmarish Unsane, Claire Foy stars as a woman involuntarily committed to a mental institution

Unsane starring Claire Foy was shot entirely on an iPhone.

Unsane is about women’s voices not being heard but at its heart it is a Gothic B-movie that owes a debt to down 'n' dirty movies like Shock Corridor.

Director Steven Soderberg shot Unsane entirely on an iPhone and expertly builds tension to the point where the character’s frustration is palpable.

FLOWER 2½ stars

Zoey Deutch stars as a rebellious young woman whose stepbrother’s dark secret could change everything in her life for better and for worse.

Zoey Deutch stars as a rebellious young woman in Flower.

Zoey Deutch stars as a rebellious young woman in Flower.

Flower is a coming-of-age story in reverse. Over the course of the film the main character regains her innocence, flip-flopping the usual teen movie formula.

Flower is part quirky family drama, part rebellious teen comedy and even part Bonnie and Clyde, but Deutch and cast breathe vivid life into it.

