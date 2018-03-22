NFB launches Indigenous Cinema website with more than 200 films to stream
A
A
Share via Email
The National Film Board of Canada has launched Indigenous Cinema, a website that offers free streaming of more than 200 titles by Indigenous directors.
The website is part of the NFB's three-year Indigenous Action Plan and will also feature playlists and filmmaker biographies.
Films available to stream include Mike Kanentakeron Mitchell's "You Are on Indian Land," Alanis Obomsawin's "Kanehsatake: 270 Years of Resistance" and Gil Cardinal's autobiographical "Foster Child."
Other commitments in the NFB's Indigenous Action Plan include efforts to achieve workforce equity, cultural-competency training for all staff, and allocating a minimum of 15 per cent of its overall production spending to Indigenous-directed projects.
———
On the web: https://www.nfb.ca/indigenous-cinema
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling