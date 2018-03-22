Publisher of Theranos book moves up release date to May

NEW YORK — The publisher of an investigative book on blood testing startup Theranos has moved up the release date from October to this spring.

"Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup" was written by Pulitzer Prize winning journalist John Carreyrou, who in The Wall Street Journal first raised questions about the company's blood-testing technology.

Alfred A. Knopf announced Thursday that publication is now scheduled for May 21. Carreyrou has interviewed more than 150 people, including dozens of former Theranos employees.