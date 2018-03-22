PUBLISHERS WEEKLY Bestsellers

Bestselling Books Week Ending 3/18/18

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "The Rising Sea" by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

2. "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)

3. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

4. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celest Ng (Penguin)

5. "Fifty Fifty" by James Patterson and Candice Fox (Little, Brown)

6. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

7. "An American Marriage" by Tayari Jones (Algonquin Books)

8. "The Flight Attendant" by Chris Bohjalian (Doubleday)

9. "The Kremlin Conspiracy" by Joel C. Rosenberg (Tyndale House)

10. "The Escape Artist" by Brad Meltzer (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "Caribbean Rim" by Randy Wayne White (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

12. "The Last Jedi" by Jason Fry (Del Rey)

13. "Still Me" by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

14. "The Wife Between Us" by Hendricks/Pekkanen (St. Martin's Press)

15. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Russian Roulette" by Michael Isikiff and David Corn (Twelve)

2. "The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi" by Kathie Lee Gifford (W)

3. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

4. "I've Been Thinking..." by Maria Shriver (Pamela Dorman Books)

5. "Food" by Mary Hyman (Little, Brown)

6. "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff (Holt)

7. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)

8. "Killing the Deep State" by Jerome R. Sorsi (Humanix)

9. "Don't Bullsh*t Yourself!" by Jon Taffer (Portfolio)

10. "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" by Michelle McNamara (Harper)

11. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

12. "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" by Pete Souza (Little, Brown)

13. "Box of Buterflies" by Roma Downey (Howard)

14. "Love Like You've Never Been Hurt" by Jentzen Franklin (Chosen)

15. "Enlightenment Now" by Steven Pinker (Viking)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Dell)

2. "The Fix" by David Baldacci (Vision)

3. "The Duchess" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

4. "Ruthless" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

5. "Red Sparrow" (movie tie-in) by Jason Matthews (Scribner)

6. "The Cutthroat" by Cussler/Scott (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

7. "Any Day Now" by Robyn Carr (Mira)

8. "Between Friends" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

9. "The Legend of Perley Gates" by William W Johnstone (Pinnacle)

10. "Hello Stranger" by Lisa Kleypas (Avon)

11. "Against All Odds" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

12. "No Middle Name" by Lee Child (Dell)

13. "Wait for Dark" by Kay Hooper (Berkley)

14. "Once Again" by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

15. "Driftwood Cove" by Debbie Mason (Forever)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Healing Power of Essential Oils" by Eric Zelinski (Harmony)

2. "The Lying Game" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

3. "The Sun and Her Flowers" by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMell)

4. "Small Great Things" by Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

5. "Camino Island" by John Grisham (Dell)

6. "Call Me by Your Name" (movie tie-in) by Andre' Aciman (Picador)

7. "The Walking Dead, Vo. 29" by Robert Kirkman et al. (Image)

8. "We Were the Lucky Ones" by Georgia Hunter (Penguin)

9. "Norse Mythology" by Neil Gaiman (Norton)

10. "Haunted" by Patterson/Born (Grand Central Publishing)

11. "Instinct" by Patterson/Rougham (Grand Central Publishing)

12. "The woman in Cabin 10" by Ruth Ware (Scout)

13. "Pachinko" by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central Publishing)

14. "Instant Pot Miracle" (HMH)

15. "Lincoln in the Bardo" by George Saunders (Random House)