Queen Latifah's mom, Rita Owens, has died
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Queen Latifah is mourning the death of her mother.
In a statement, the singer and actress says Rita Owens died Wednesday after struggling with a heart condition for many years. The statement did not given her mother's age or say where the death occurred.
She was diagnosed with heart trouble in 2004.
Queen Latifah, whose real name is Dana Owens, says her mom was "the love of my life."
She described her mother as gentle, strong, sweet and sassy.
There was no immediate word on funeral arrangements.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
-
In Focus
Crouse: No matter how low rent some of his output is, Nicolas Cage is usually compelling