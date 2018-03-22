WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS
FICTION
1. "Dog Man and Cat Kid (Dog Man 4)" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
2. "I've Loved You Since Forever" by Hoda Kotb (HarperCollins)
3. "Green Eggs and Ham" by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)
4. "The Rising Sea" by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
5. "Mother Bruce" by Ryan T. Higgins (Disney-Hyperion)
6. "One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish" by Dr. Seuss (Random House)
7. "The Wild Robot Escapes" by Peter Brown (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
8. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)
9. "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)
10. "Time Jumpers" by Brandon Mull (Aladdin)
NONFICTION
1. "Russian Roulette" by Michael Isikiff and David Corn (Twelve)
2. "The Rock, the Road, and the Rabbi" by Kathie Lee Gifford (Thomas Nelson)
3. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)
4. "I've Been Thinking..." by Maria Shriver (Pamela Dorman Books)
5. "La Vida De/The Life of Selena" by Patty Rodriguez (Lil' Libros)
6. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)
7. "Food" by Mary Hyman (Little, Brown)
8. "StrengthsFinder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup Press)
9. "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt & Company)
10. "She Persisted Around the World" by Chelsea Clinton (Philomel)
FICTION E-BOOKS
1. "Dearest Ivie" by J.R. Ward (Ballantine)
2. "Bones Don't Lie" by Melinda Leigh (Montlake Romance)
3. "The Rising Sea" by Clive Cussler and Graham Brown (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
4. "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin's Press)
5. "Looking Glass" by Andrew Mayne (Thomas & Mercer)
6. "The Man from St. Petersburg" by Ken Follett (Penguin)
7. "A Wrinkle in Time" by Maedeleine L'Engle (Square Fish)
8. "The Flight Attendant" by Chris Bohjalian (Doubleday)
9. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)
10. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin)
NONFICTION E-BOOKS
1. "Russian Roulette" by Michael Isikiff and David Corn (Twelve)
2. "A Brief History of Time" by Stephen Hawking (Random House)
3. "The Bridge at Andau" by James A Michener (Random House)
4. "Educated" by Tara Westover (Random House)
5. "12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos" by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)
6. "I'll Be Gone in the Dark" by Michelle McNamara (Harper)
7. "Financial Peace Revisited" by Dave Ramsey (Penguin)
8. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)
9. "Big Magic" by Elizabeth Gilbert (Penguin)
10. "Verbal Judo, Second Edition" by George J. Thompson (HarperCollins)
