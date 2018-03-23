Chris Evans may not return as Captain America
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — The actor who plays Captain America may be ready to hang up his shield.
Chris Evans tells The New York Times he has no plans to return to the Marvel movie franchise after reshoots of the fourth "Avengers" movie later this year. Evans says "you want to get off the train before they push you off."
The movie has yet to be titled and is expected to be released in 2019.
Evans has played the role since "Captain America: The First Avenger" in 2011.
The actor is making his Broadway debut as a police officer in "Lobby Hero," which is scheduled to open March 26.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Crouse: Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs a labour of love and patience
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 7 Days In Entebbe values political speechifying over action sequences
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Taboo humour keeps audiences laughing in dark comedy Gringo
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Jennifer Lawrence delivers one last blast of unadulterated star power in Red Sparrow
Most Popular
-
Teenagers with knives threaten man walking on Lower Sackville trail
-
'Good for the people:' Corner store owners happy to see most Nova Scotians support liquor sales
-
Cheer Expo, Mooseheads playoffs and more: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Baristas at Halifax coffee shop chain say they're not getting paid