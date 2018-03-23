Iowa inmates to perform at New York City opera
CORALVILLE, Iowa — Inmates from an eastern Iowa prison have spent weeks learning German and perfecting inflections to make their New York City opera debut in a broadcast performance of Beethoven's "Fidelio."
Heartbeat Opera invited the Oakdale Community Choir to perform the "Prisoner's Chorus" for its New York City live production in May.
Production Director Ethan Heard
Inmate Shane Kendrick says any humanizing depiction of inmates is good for them and the community that they'll re-enter.
Heard tells the Iowa City Press-Citizen that the idea to reimagine "Fidelio" came to him when he began exploring injustice in today's prison system.
Information from: Iowa City Press-Citizen, http://www.press-citizen.com/
