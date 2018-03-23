Entertainment

Q&A: At 91, the droll Cloris Leachman isn't slowing down yet

FILe - In this Nov. 11, 2016 file photo, Cloris Leachman attends the premiere of "The Comedian" during the 2016 AFI Fest in Los Angeles. Leachman stars in the faith-based film ‚ÄúI Can Only Imagine‚Äù which has made over $22 million in just six days of release on a $7 million budget. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Cloris Leachman is 91-years-old and still as busy as ever in Hollywood.

The Oscar and multiple Emmy winner has a hit movie out now too. The faith-based film "I Can Only Imagine" tells the story behind the MercyMe song of the same name and has made over $22 million in just six days of release. It was made for $7 million.

Leachman tells The Associated Press that she still has no plans to slow down or retire.

She says at her age, she doesn't have a ton of scripts to choose from, but says acting is simply what she does and she loves it.

