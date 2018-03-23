Rep: Lorna Luft has successful brain surgery for tumour
LOS ANGELES — A representative for Lorna Luft says the singer has had successful brain surgery after being diagnosed with a
Victoria Varela told The Associated Press on Thursday that Luft had the surgery to remove the
The daughter of Judy Garland and sister of Liza Minnelli collapsed earlier this month backstage after a concert and was diagnosed with a brain
Varela says Luft thanks her fans for their support and also her doctors for taking good care of her. Luft says she plans to reschedule her concerts in England.
Luft also is in remission after fighting breast cancer.
