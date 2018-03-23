Rep: Lorna Luft has successful brain surgery for tumour

LOS ANGELES — A representative for Lorna Luft says the singer has had successful brain surgery after being diagnosed with a tumour .

Victoria Varela told The Associated Press on Thursday that Luft had the surgery to remove the tumour on Tuesday at a hospital in Los Angeles and is expected to be released soon.

The daughter of Judy Garland and sister of Liza Minnelli collapsed earlier this month backstage after a concert and was diagnosed with a brain tumour .

Varela says Luft thanks her fans for their support and also her doctors for taking good care of her. Luft says she plans to reschedule her concerts in England.