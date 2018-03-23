The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store
iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending March 22, 2018:
Top Songs
1. Found / Tonight, Ben Platt & Lin-Manuel Miranda
2. God's Plan, Drake
3. Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown), Lil Dicky
4. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line), Bebe Rexha
5. Whatever It Takes, Imagine Dragons
6. The Middle, Zedd,Maren Morris & Grey
7. In My Blood, Shawn Mendes
8. I Can Only Imagine, MercyMe
9. Zombie, Bad Wolves
10. You Make It Easy, Jason Aldean
Top Albums
1. ?, XXXTENTACION
2. Seasons Change, Scotty McCreery
3. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
4. I'll Be Your Girl, The Decemberists
5. AmerAcal, Adam Calhoun
6. PRhyme 2, PRhyme
7. Stone Temple Pilots (2018), Stone Temple Pilots
8. Bobby Tarantino II, Logic
9. Hamilton , Original Broadway Cast of Hamilton
10. Love, Simon (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
